Lincoln National Corp Takes Position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RACE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,137,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,220,000 after buying an additional 48,320 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ferrari by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,278,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,440,000 after buying an additional 94,277 shares during the period. Bank of Italy raised its holdings in Ferrari by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Italy now owns 2,274,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,632,000 after buying an additional 230,272 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ferrari during the 4th quarter valued at about $354,547,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,066,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,602,000 after buying an additional 33,643 shares in the last quarter.

Ferrari Stock Performance

Shares of RACE stock opened at $317.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Ferrari has a fifty-two week low of $176.82 and a fifty-two week high of $329.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $307.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $280.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.17. Ferrari had a return on equity of 39.25% and a net margin of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RACE. StockNews.com began coverage on Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Ferrari from $350.00 to $380.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $182.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ferrari from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ferrari has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.20.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

