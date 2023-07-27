Ieq Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,526 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in F5 by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,957 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in F5 by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,670 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of F5 in the 4th quarter worth about $1,102,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in shares of F5 by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,801 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in F5 by 7.1% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,781 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

In other F5 news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 919 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.02, for a total value of $122,245.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,399.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.02, for a total transaction of $122,245.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,399.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael L. Dreyer sold 2,750 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total value of $393,772.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,636.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,712 shares of company stock valued at $1,921,240. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ FFIV opened at $154.89 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $146.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.92. F5, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.05 and a 1 year high of $174.38. The firm has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.06.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The network technology company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $702.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.93 million. F5 had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on F5 from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of F5 from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of F5 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on F5 from $146.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on F5 from $166.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.23.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

