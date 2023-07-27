Ieq Capital LLC Takes $232,000 Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 654 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 105.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 76 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 136.7% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $408.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $401.17 and a 200-day moving average of $362.66. The stock has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.59 and a beta of 0.83. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $281.11 and a 52 week high of $426.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.01). Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $471.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.66 million. On average, analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TYL has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $472.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $376.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $365.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $439.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 4,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.41, for a total transaction of $1,861,006.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,249,850. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Tyler Technologies news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 4,905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.41, for a total value of $1,861,006.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,249,850. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.29, for a total transaction of $4,683,480.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 65,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,715,427.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,230 shares of company stock valued at $12,830,829. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

