Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Bought by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,869 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Gentex were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 3,112.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 996 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gentex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Gentex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Gentex by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Gentex by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gentex

In other Gentex news, Director James A. Hollars sold 4,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $124,840.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,021,932.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 5,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total transaction of $151,275.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,390,623.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James A. Hollars sold 4,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $124,840.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,932.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gentex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GNTX opened at $31.72 on Thursday. Gentex Co. has a 1-year low of $23.28 and a 1-year high of $31.95. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.57 and a 200-day moving average of $28.17.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 16.43%. The firm had revenue of $550.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Gentex’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gentex Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GNTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised Gentex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Gentex from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Gentex in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

See Also

