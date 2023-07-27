10,698 Shares in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Purchased by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth $245,805,000. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3,084.2% in the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 7,641,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $158,953,000 after purchasing an additional 7,401,962 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 142.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,519,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,798,000 after purchasing an additional 5,127,335 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 4,081.6% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,285,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,979,000 after purchasing an additional 4,182,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 296.0% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 4,950,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $102,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700,000 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BKLN opened at $20.99 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.91. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.06 and a fifty-two week high of $21.49.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

