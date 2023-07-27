Lincoln National Corp Increases Stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 518 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at about $425,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,344,096,000 after acquiring an additional 40,190 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total value of $165,570.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,856.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $454.74 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $457.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $498.01. The company has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.34. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $360.58 and a 52 week high of $556.60.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $6.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 65.62% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.30 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.12 EPS for the current year.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $590.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Loop Capital raised Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $490.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $548.46.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

