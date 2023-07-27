Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October (BATS:NOCT) Shares Bought by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October (BATS:NOCT – Free Report) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,414 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October by 654.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October in the 4th quarter valued at $141,000.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BATS NOCT opened at $41.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $90.02 million, a P/E ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.23.

About Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October

The Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October (NOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

