Amalgamated Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 31,542 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Univar Solutions worth $3,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Univar Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 33.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 146,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,126,000 after acquiring an additional 36,633 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,032,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Univar Solutions by 257.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 131,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after buying an additional 94,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Univar Solutions Trading Up 0.0 %

UNVR opened at $35.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.66. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.49 and a 52 week high of $36.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Univar Solutions ( NYSE:UNVR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Univar Solutions in a report on Saturday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Univar Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.60.

Univar Solutions Profile

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

Featured Articles

