Lincoln National Corp Has $303,000 Stock Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 6.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,044,624,000 after buying an additional 1,420,586 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in DTE Energy by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,707,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,291,854,000 after purchasing an additional 245,923 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in DTE Energy by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,921,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $459,998,000 after purchasing an additional 72,931 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in DTE Energy by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,493,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $293,120,000 after purchasing an additional 206,658 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in DTE Energy by 224.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,379,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $279,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647,053 shares during the period. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DTE Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $115.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $100.64 and a twelve month high of $136.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.71 and its 200-day moving average is $79.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.60.

DTE Energy Cuts Dividend

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.05). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 6.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.952 per share. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 67.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DTE shares. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on DTE Energy from $120.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on DTE Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on DTE Energy from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.76.

Insider Activity at DTE Energy

In related news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total value of $77,287.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,286.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total transaction of $77,287.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,286.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total value of $452,360.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,651,905.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DTE Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Further Reading

