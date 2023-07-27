Amalgamated Bank Grows Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Incyte were worth $3,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Incyte by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 93.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 62,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,507,000 after acquiring an additional 30,200 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 239,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,310 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Incyte by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Incyte by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 97.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Incyte stock opened at $62.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.31, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.71. Incyte Co. has a twelve month low of $60.56 and a twelve month high of $86.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.25.

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $808.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $871.17 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 9.35%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on INCY shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Incyte in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Incyte from $79.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Incyte from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Incyte presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.35.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

