Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Has $11.95 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.7% of Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $11,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 13,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,849,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 21,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 6,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $157.74 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $101.28 and a 12-month high of $158.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $460.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.75. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The business had revenue of $42.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.74%.

Insider Activity

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total value of $15,447,085.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 566,665 shares in the company, valued at $77,026,773.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total transaction of $15,447,085.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 566,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,026,773.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 2,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.39, for a total transaction of $350,929.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,844,072.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 145,861 shares of company stock worth $19,858,275. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.65.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.