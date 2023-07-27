Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 37.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,895,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 517,571 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.80% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $28,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOC. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 80,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 7,698 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 7.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 181,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,317,000 after buying an additional 13,307 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,118,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,693,000 after buying an additional 15,264 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 67.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 139,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 56,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 77.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 7,754 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DOC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.50 price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Friday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.50 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.55.

Physicians Realty Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

Physicians Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

DOC opened at $15.03 on Thursday. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $13.27 and a 52 week high of $18.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.15 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.12%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 209.10%.

About Physicians Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed health care real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own, and manage health care properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and health care delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality health care.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.