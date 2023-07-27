Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 218.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 718,749 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 492,967 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Dell Technologies worth $28,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Dell Technologies by 519.2% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Dell Technologies by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,529,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total transaction of $195,365,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 135,124 shares in the company, valued at $7,480,464.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CMO Allison Dew sold 329,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $18,176,059.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 98,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,433,074.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,529,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total transaction of $195,365,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 135,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,480,464.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE DELL opened at $53.92 on Thursday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $32.90 and a one year high of $56.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.06.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The technology company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.45. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.01% and a negative return on equity of 149.49%. The firm had revenue of $20.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. Dell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 24th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Dell Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

