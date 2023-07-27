Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $1.67 Million Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,846 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 106,565.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,688,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,200,000 after purchasing an additional 6,682,725 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,206,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,689,000 after buying an additional 805,508 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,174,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,364,000 after buying an additional 117,496 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,377,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,282,000 after purchasing an additional 29,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,148,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,808,000 after purchasing an additional 645,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 6,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.27, for a total value of $619,978.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,153.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 7,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total transaction of $720,337.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,872.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 6,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.27, for a total transaction of $619,978.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,153.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 305,843 shares of company stock valued at $29,632,614 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

A number of research firms have issued reports on CHD. UBS Group increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $111.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.38.

Shares of CHD stock opened at $97.91 on Thursday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.16 and a 12 month high of $100.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.63, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.27 and its 200 day moving average is $90.07.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.27%.

About Church & Dwight

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Recommended Stories

