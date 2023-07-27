Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Stake Decreased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 8.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 663,032 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 62,618 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $27,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 111.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 882 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FCX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.50 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Friday, July 21st. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.29.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Down 0.6 %

FCX stock opened at $43.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.03 and a 52-week high of $46.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 2.01.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 20.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.90 per share, with a total value of $139,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

