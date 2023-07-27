The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 301,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,306 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.54% of The Ensign Group worth $28,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 115.3% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on ENSG. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $102.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.80.

The Ensign Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ENSG opened at $91.75 on Thursday. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.10 and a twelve month high of $102.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.85 and a 200-day moving average of $92.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.00.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.04. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The business had revenue of $886.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.50 million. Analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Ensign Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Ensign Group

In other The Ensign Group news, Director Daren Shaw sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total transaction of $114,162.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,242,215. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other The Ensign Group news, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 10,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total transaction of $968,403.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 953,761 shares in the company, valued at $90,702,671.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total transaction of $114,162.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,242,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,016 shares of company stock valued at $2,468,097 in the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The Ensign Group

(Free Report)

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services, as well as other ancillary services. It operates through Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

Featured Articles

