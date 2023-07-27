Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 5,625 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,625 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Pinterest by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest during the first quarter valued at $906,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Pinterest by 29.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Pinterest by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 492,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,118,000 after acquiring an additional 51,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 261.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 273,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,691,000 after acquiring an additional 198,153 shares during the last quarter. 75.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pinterest Price Performance

NYSE:PINS opened at $27.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.74 and a 200 day moving average of $25.79. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.04 and a 52 week high of $30.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $602.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.96 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 10.58% and a negative return on equity of 4.83%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PINS shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Pinterest from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 11,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.29, for a total transaction of $238,128.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 339,322 shares in the company, valued at $7,224,165.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total transaction of $115,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 186,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,301,913.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 11,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.29, for a total value of $238,128.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 339,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,224,165.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 577,134 shares of company stock worth $14,741,741 in the last quarter. 6.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pinterest Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

Further Reading

