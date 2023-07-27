Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,256 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,305 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $29,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,534,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,479,806,000 after acquiring an additional 17,826 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 532,108 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $769,136,000 after purchasing an additional 69,852 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 497,285 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $717,762,000 after purchasing an additional 6,532 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 326,105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $471,369,000 after purchasing an additional 67,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 317,905 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $459,517,000 after purchasing an additional 8,610 shares in the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Ann Ping Richard Wong sold 1,363 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,395.27, for a total value of $1,901,753.01. Following the sale, the insider now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,202.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Gerry Keller sold 449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,400.00, for a total transaction of $628,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ann Ping Richard Wong sold 1,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,395.27, for a total value of $1,901,753.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $530,202.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,417 shares of company stock valued at $4,731,561 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MTD opened at $1,335.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,322.75 and its 200 day moving average is $1,438.25. The company has a market capitalization of $29.40 billion, a PE ratio of 33.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.15. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,065.55 and a 12-month high of $1,615.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $928.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.19 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 4,833.51% and a net margin of 22.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.87 EPS. Research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 43.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MTD. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,700.00 to $1,650.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,525.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,513.00 to $1,454.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,502.71.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

