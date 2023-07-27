Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $29.03 Million Holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 30.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,151 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 69,083 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $29,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Wingstop by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,586,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $420,864,000 after buying an additional 51,296 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Wingstop by 3.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,751,221 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $205,506,000 after purchasing an additional 59,529 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Wingstop by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 930,355 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $116,685,000 after purchasing an additional 11,514 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Wingstop by 1,176.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 899,336 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $123,767,000 after purchasing an additional 828,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Wingstop by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 774,569 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $106,596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,125 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on WING. Northcoast Research raised shares of Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Wingstop from $224.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.00.

Wingstop Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of WING stock opened at $183.40 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $194.58 and its 200 day moving average is $181.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.70, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.57. Wingstop Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.42 and a 12 month high of $223.77.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $108.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.48 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 15.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.81%. Wingstop’s revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Wingstop Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 38.00%.

Insider Transactions at Wingstop

In other news, Director Wesley S. Mcdonald sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total value of $309,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,311.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 4,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.21, for a total value of $1,022,311.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,006,376.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Wesley S. Mcdonald sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total transaction of $309,975.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,311.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Wingstop Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

