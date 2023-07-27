Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,401 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 657,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $28,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 4,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 15,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 9,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $63.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $33.75 and a one year high of $67.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.65.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a positive return on equity of 7.38%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -126.32%.

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,555. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total value of $127,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 138,737 shares in the company, valued at $8,818,123.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 198,521 shares of company stock valued at $12,035,275 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MRVL shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.71.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

