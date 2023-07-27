Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) by 134.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 377,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 216,469 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.66% of Skyline Champion worth $28,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SKY. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 8,505.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Skyline Champion by 99.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Skyline Champion by 8,883.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Skyline Champion in the first quarter worth about $132,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Skyline Champion in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th.

Skyline Champion Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Skyline Champion stock opened at $68.51 on Thursday. Skyline Champion Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.68 and a fifty-two week high of $76.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 4.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.60. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.67.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.10. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The firm had revenue of $491.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyline Champion Profile

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

