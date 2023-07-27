Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,567 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 611 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Seagen were worth $26,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seagen by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,279,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,768,813,000 after buying an additional 139,117 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Seagen by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,525,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $507,835,000 after buying an additional 24,853 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Seagen by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,272,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $420,584,000 after buying an additional 363,133 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Seagen in the 4th quarter valued at $281,065,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Seagen by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,917,273 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $246,097,000 after buying an additional 56,176 shares in the last quarter. 81.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Seagen alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on SGEN shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Seagen from $157.00 to $229.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Seagen in a report on Saturday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Seagen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.47.

Insider Activity

Seagen Price Performance

In other news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 349 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.86, for a total value of $66,261.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,349,261.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Seagen news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.86, for a total transaction of $66,261.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,349,261.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.46, for a total value of $136,261.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,368,419.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 28,008 shares of company stock valued at $5,517,008 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SGEN opened at $192.35 on Thursday. Seagen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.08 and a fifty-two week high of $207.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $195.19 and a 200-day moving average of $182.21.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $519.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.28 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 23.00% and a negative net margin of 31.55%. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.74) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -2.94 EPS for the current year.

Seagen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.