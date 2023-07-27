ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target Lowered to $138.00 at Raymond James

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $142.00 to $138.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the energy producer’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.08% from the stock’s previous close.

COP has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Mizuho lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.15.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $116.87 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.12. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $88.00 and a 1 year high of $138.49. The company has a market capitalization of $141.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $15.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.06 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 32.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total value of $102,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 392,291 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $40,645,000 after purchasing an additional 56,200 shares during the period. CenterStar Asset Management LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 539.5% in the 2nd quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 5,471 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,802 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 586.6% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. Finally, Arcataur Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth approximately $376,000. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

