Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 1,587 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,979 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Teradyne by 3.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Teradyne by 32.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 124,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,733,000 after purchasing an additional 30,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in Teradyne during the first quarter worth $382,000. 99.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TER shares. TheStreet lowered Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Northland Securities reduced their target price on Teradyne from $97.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Teradyne in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Teradyne from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.39.

Teradyne stock opened at $114.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17, a P/E/G ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.46. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $67.81 and a one year high of $118.04.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.13. Teradyne had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 26.88%. The business had revenue of $617.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.58%.

In other news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $235,922.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,595,492.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,513 shares of company stock valued at $578,121. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

