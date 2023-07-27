Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $1.65 Million Stock Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 11.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,291 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CBOE. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 109.5% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 146.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total transaction of $515,823.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 61,349 shares in the company, valued at $8,219,539.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total value of $515,823.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 61,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,219,539.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John P. Sexton sold 2,999 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $413,862.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,317,434. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,849 shares of company stock valued at $5,141,405. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.33.

Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $143.60 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $136.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.07. The stock has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a PE ratio of 74.02 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.82 and a 1-year high of $139.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.03. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $471.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.97%.

The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

