Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 1,798 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MKC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.40.

Insider Activity

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 39,906 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $3,592,338.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,579 shares in the company, valued at $14,365,301.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 39,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $3,592,338.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,365,301.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total value of $314,928.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 57,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,001,581.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKC opened at $89.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a PE ratio of 34.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.58. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $70.60 and a 52-week high of $94.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.23%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

(Free Report)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.