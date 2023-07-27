Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Price Target Cut to $20.00

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Raymond James from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 94.74% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CWK. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

Cushman & Wakefield Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of CWK opened at $10.27 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.12 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Cushman & Wakefield has a 1-year low of $7.16 and a 1-year high of $17.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield ( NYSE:CWK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 0.74%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cushman & Wakefield will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cushman & Wakefield news, Director Jodie W. Mclean sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total transaction of $117,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,099.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Cushman & Wakefield news, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $25,860,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,717,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,824,634.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jodie W. Mclean sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total value of $117,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,099.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cushman & Wakefield

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 3,128.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 117.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

