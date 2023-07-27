Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Earns Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $70.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 30.06% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Endava from $78.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. TheStreet downgraded Endava from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. HSBC assumed coverage on Endava in a report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Endava from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Endava from $104.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.78.

Endava Stock Performance

NYSE DAVA opened at $53.82 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.71. Endava has a 52-week low of $44.62 and a 52-week high of $115.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 1.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Endava

Endava ( NYSE:DAVA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Endava had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The business had revenue of $247.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.78 million. On average, analysts predict that Endava will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Endava by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Endava by 0.4% in the first quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 46,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Endava by 3.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Endava by 2.7% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Endava by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

Endava Company Profile

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. It offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

