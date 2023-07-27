Piper Sandler Increases Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Price Target to $595.00

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $535.00 to $595.00 in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.57% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on DECK. Citigroup lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $515.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $525.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $485.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $500.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $560.00 to $613.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $547.80.

Deckers Outdoor Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:DECK opened at $558.31 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $504.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $462.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.92. Deckers Outdoor has a 12-month low of $272.52 and a 12-month high of $562.97.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The textile maker reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $791.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.47 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 31.77% and a net margin of 14.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor will post 21.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.44, for a total value of $177,440.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,327,957.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.44, for a total value of $177,440.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,327,957.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.90, for a total value of $1,478,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,296,869.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,182 shares of company stock worth $8,344,429 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deckers Outdoor

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 100.0% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 72 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 260.0% during the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Tobam bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 64.3% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 99.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Deckers Outdoor



Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Featured Articles

