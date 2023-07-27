Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Chairman Richard M. Schulze Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.24, for a total transaction of $8,524,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 349,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,786,947.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Best Buy Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:BBY opened at $84.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.93. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $93.32.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 51.95%. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.27%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the second quarter valued at $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BBY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $96.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Best Buy from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Friday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.44.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Featured Stories

