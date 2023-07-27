Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Buys 27,570 Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) by 33.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 111,217 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,570 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $3,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in SM Energy by 173.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 893 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of SM Energy by 152.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,526 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SM Energy by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SM Energy alerts:

SM Energy Stock Performance

Shares of SM Energy stock opened at $35.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 4.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.91 and its 200 day moving average is $29.79. SM Energy has a 1 year low of $24.66 and a 1 year high of $48.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

SM Energy Announces Dividend

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The energy company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $573.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.37 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 41.07% and a return on equity of 28.22%. SM Energy’s revenue was down 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. SM Energy’s payout ratio is presently 5.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SM has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of SM Energy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of SM Energy from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. TheStreet raised shares of SM Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of SM Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

SM Energy Profile

(Free Report)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It also has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.