Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Shares Purchased by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) by 33.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,410 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned about 0.09% of Kemper worth $3,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Kemper by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kemper by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in Kemper by 4.6% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Kemper by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,553,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Kemper by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 27,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Kemper

In related news, EVP Matthew A. Hunton sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $159,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,590.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Kemper news, Director Susan D. Whiting sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.21, for a total value of $69,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,637.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew A. Hunton sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $159,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,590.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kemper Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KMPR shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on Kemper from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Kemper in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Kemper from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Kemper from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kemper currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Kemper stock opened at $49.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.63. Kemper Co. has a 12 month low of $40.65 and a 12 month high of $68.15.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Kemper had a negative return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 5.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.94) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Kemper Co. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Kemper Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is currently -27.68%.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

See Also

