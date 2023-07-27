AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Stake Raised by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 33.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,864 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,730 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned 0.10% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $3,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMN. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1,181.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 540,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,422,000 after buying an additional 498,600 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,022,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 759.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 261,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,872,000 after purchasing an additional 230,925 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 494,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,860,000 after purchasing an additional 214,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 3,604.5% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 185,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,106,000 after purchasing an additional 180,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Daphne E. Jones sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.57, for a total value of $109,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,799 shares in the company, valued at $854,536.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Price Performance

AMN opened at $105.41 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.25 and a 200-day moving average of $95.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.38. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.15 and a 12-month high of $129.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 45.31% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $128.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $111.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMN Healthcare Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.20.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.