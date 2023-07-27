Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Boosts Stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 43.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,142 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,961 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $3,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 9.8% in the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 28,966 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,098,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 17.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 19.9% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 306,073 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,303,000 after purchasing an additional 50,810 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 80.4% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,393 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares during the period. 87.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Trading Down 6.0 %

Shares of DGX stock opened at $136.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $137.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.26. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $120.40 and a fifty-two week high of $158.34.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 10th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.89%.

DGX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $166.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.20.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

