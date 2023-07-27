Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,426 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $4,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 31,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 25,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. 71.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Down 0.7 %

RCL opened at $100.88 on Thursday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52 week low of $33.53 and a 52 week high of $105.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 25.86% and a negative net margin of 9.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 172.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($4.57) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $80.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $100.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 375,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total value of $30,277,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,689,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,480,887.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 375,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total value of $30,277,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,689,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,480,887.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 36,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,922,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,766,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 729,861 shares of company stock valued at $58,020,180. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

