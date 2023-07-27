Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 529 Shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its holdings in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 529 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $4,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BCO. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Brink’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,268,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,676,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $197,484,000 after purchasing an additional 266,884 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Brink’s by 77.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 443,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,918,000 after buying an additional 193,145 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Brink’s in the 1st quarter valued at $10,850,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in Brink’s by 2,279.3% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 129,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,974,000 after buying an additional 124,382 shares during the last quarter. 96.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Brink’s news, EVP Dominik Bossart sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,470,370. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Brink’s stock opened at $69.78 on Thursday. The Brink’s Company has a 1 year low of $48.38 and a 1 year high of $73.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. Brink’s had a return on equity of 60.26% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Brink’s Company will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.92%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Brink’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th.

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

