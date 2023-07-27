Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $4.14 Million Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,149 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,116 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Etsy were worth $4,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,703,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,703,069,000 after purchasing an additional 118,034 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,457,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $429,669,000 after purchasing an additional 409,540 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,008,544 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $360,363,000 after purchasing an additional 277,650 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,615,778 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $312,756,000 after purchasing an additional 50,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,137,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $265,696,000 after acquiring an additional 768,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ETSY shares. TheStreet lowered Etsy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Etsy from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Etsy from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Etsy from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Etsy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.55.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY opened at $96.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of -16.59, a PEG ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.90. Etsy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.44 and a twelve month high of $149.91.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $640.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.92 million. Etsy had a negative net margin of 26.86% and a negative return on equity of 118.74%. Etsy’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,760 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.65, for a total value of $178,904.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,761.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.35, for a total transaction of $1,988,047.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,165.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.65, for a total transaction of $178,904.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,761.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,823 shares of company stock valued at $8,860,047. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

