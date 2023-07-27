Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) Price Target to $125.00

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $144.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

CCI has been the topic of several other reports. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Crown Castle from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $161.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Crown Castle from C$113.00 to C$106.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $140.06.

Crown Castle Price Performance

CCI stock opened at $112.46 on Monday. Crown Castle has a 1 year low of $103.22 and a 1 year high of $184.92. The company has a market cap of $48.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.36 and a 200 day moving average of $126.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.74). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 23.85%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Castle will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 158.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $118.00 per share, with a total value of $118,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,416 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,088. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crown Castle

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 119,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,588,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle during the second quarter valued at about $228,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Crown Castle by 1.0% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 2.6% during the second quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 60,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 31.5% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

