CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Price Target Raised to $98.00

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CF. Bank of America reduced their target price on CF Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on CF Industries from $76.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Mizuho cut their price objective on CF Industries from $101.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on CF Industries from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on CF Industries from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $90.20.

Shares of CF stock opened at $81.70 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.36. CF Industries has a 1-year low of $60.08 and a 1-year high of $119.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 3.97.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.22. CF Industries had a return on equity of 42.23% and a net margin of 29.26%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.21 earnings per share. CF Industries’s revenue was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CF Industries will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.70%.

In other CF Industries news, SVP Bert A. Frost sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $914,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,899,403.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $1,041,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,789 shares in the company, valued at $1,519,069.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bert A. Frost sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $914,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,899,403.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CF. Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter worth $1,164,000. Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 56,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,848,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 156,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,360,000 after acquiring an additional 22,894 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,411,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,245,000 after acquiring an additional 20,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth $10,891,000. Institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

