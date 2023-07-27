Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Price Target to $9.00

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Cowen cut Bausch Health Companies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com lowered Bausch Health Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $7.00 to $9.50 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.17.

Shares of NYSE BHC opened at $9.46 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.84. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 0.93. Bausch Health Companies has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.36, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Bausch Health Companies ( NYSE:BHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 381.67% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BHC. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 64.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 8,801 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 24.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 116.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 14,350 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 183,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,183,000 after purchasing an additional 14,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 82,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 10,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified pharmaceutical company. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, and eye health. The company operates through five segments: Salix, International, Solta Medical, Diversified, and Bausch + Lomb.

