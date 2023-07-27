AMC Entertainment’s (AMC) Underperform Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their underperform rating on shares of AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.00 price objective on the stock.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AMC. Citigroup reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Monday, July 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded AMC Entertainment to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.72.
AMC Entertainment Price Performance
Shares of AMC opened at $5.07 on Monday. AMC Entertainment has a one year low of $3.77 and a one year high of $27.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.52 and a 200 day moving average of $4.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 1.76.
Insider Activity
In related news, major shareholder Antara Capital Lp sold 7,566,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.86, for a total value of $14,073,187.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,500,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,530,600.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,391,009 shares of company stock valued at $60,248,246. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMC Entertainment
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 417.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.
AMC Entertainment Company Profile
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than AMC Entertainment
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Markets Are Loving Boeing Stock After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Nothing But Upside For High-Yield Verizon?
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Will Coca-Cola Stock Move To New Highs Or Fall Flat In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.