AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Benchmark

Benchmark reiterated their buy rating on shares of AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $200.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of AutoNation from $184.00 to $179.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AutoNation in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $144.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America increased their price objective on AutoNation from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on AutoNation from $146.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $168.88.

AutoNation stock opened at $155.98 on Monday. AutoNation has a 12 month low of $94.92 and a 12 month high of $182.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.45.

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The company reported $6.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.91 by $0.38. AutoNation had a return on equity of 58.35% and a net margin of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $6.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.48 EPS. AutoNation’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that AutoNation will post 22.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 31,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total value of $4,201,235.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,199,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $693,930,016.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 31,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total transaction of $4,201,235.19. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,199,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $693,930,016.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.92, for a total transaction of $14,313,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,887,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,455,039.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 355,391 shares of company stock worth $54,257,087 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in AutoNation by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,820,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,012,000 after purchasing an additional 123,772 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 29.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,505,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,880,000 after acquiring an additional 338,288 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 6.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,186,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,415,000 after buying an additional 70,224 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 2.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,154,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,586,000 after buying an additional 32,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in AutoNation by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 908,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,466,000 after acquiring an additional 36,620 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

