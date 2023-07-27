AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Benchmark

Benchmark reiterated their buy rating on shares of AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $200.00 target price on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of AutoNation from $184.00 to $179.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AutoNation in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $144.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America increased their price objective on AutoNation from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on AutoNation from $146.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $168.88.
AutoNation Stock Up 2.3 %
AutoNation stock opened at $155.98 on Monday. AutoNation has a 12 month low of $94.92 and a 12 month high of $182.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.45.
Insider Activity at AutoNation
In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 31,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total value of $4,201,235.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,199,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $693,930,016.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 31,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total transaction of $4,201,235.19. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,199,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $693,930,016.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.92, for a total transaction of $14,313,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,887,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,455,039.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 355,391 shares of company stock worth $54,257,087 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in AutoNation by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,820,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,012,000 after purchasing an additional 123,772 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 29.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,505,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,880,000 after acquiring an additional 338,288 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 6.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,186,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,415,000 after buying an additional 70,224 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 2.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,154,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,586,000 after buying an additional 32,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in AutoNation by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 908,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,466,000 after acquiring an additional 36,620 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.
AutoNation Company Profile
AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.
