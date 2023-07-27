Cormark Weighs in on SilverCrest Metals Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (TSE:SIL)

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (TSE:SIL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cormark issued their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for SilverCrest Metals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 24th. Cormark analyst N. Dion expects that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for SilverCrest Metals’ current full-year earnings is $0.83 per share.
SilverCrest Metals (TSE:SIL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$78.41 million for the quarter. SilverCrest Metals had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 66.22%.
SilverCrest Metals Price Performance
SilverCrest Metals Company Profile
SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the exploration and development of precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its principal property includes the Las Chispas Mine that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.
