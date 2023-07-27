Ieq Capital LLC Invests $251,000 in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INVH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,319,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345,229 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Invitation Homes by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 125,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after buying an additional 4,038 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter worth about $284,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,096,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,495,000 after purchasing an additional 7,241 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE INVH opened at $35.51 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.52 and a 52 week high of $40.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.00, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.90.

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $589.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.07 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 155.22%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INVH shares. Mizuho raised their price target on Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.09.

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

