Sunnova Energy International Inc. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of ($0.51) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:NOVA)

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report issued on Tuesday, July 25th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.51) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.33). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sunnova Energy International’s current full-year earnings is ($1.42) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Sunnova Energy International’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.55) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.31) EPS.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.12). Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 30.75% and a negative return on equity of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $161.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 146.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Sunnova Energy International Stock Down 1.0 %

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NOVA. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Sunnova Energy International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $34.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of Sunnova Energy International stock opened at $20.50 on Thursday. Sunnova Energy International has a 1 year low of $12.46 and a 1 year high of $31.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18.

Insider Activity

In other Sunnova Energy International news, Director Akbar Mohamed bought 10,000 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.37 per share, with a total value of $143,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 83,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,202,610.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunnova Energy International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 43,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 12.2% during the first quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 901,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,072,000 after purchasing an additional 98,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 1.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 73,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,627 megawatts serving over 279,000 customers.

