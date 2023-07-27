Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:MLM)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report released on Monday, July 24th. Zacks Research analyst A. Gupta now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $4.54 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.52. The consensus estimate for Martin Marietta Materials’ current full-year earnings is $16.05 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Martin Marietta Materials’ Q3 2024 earnings at $6.10 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.96 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $18.24 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MLM. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $493.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $390.00 to $386.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $455.08.

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $458.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $431.22 and its 200 day moving average is $382.47. Martin Marietta Materials has a 1 year low of $298.32 and a 1 year high of $462.70.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $1.17. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 17.04%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 107.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,262,083 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $764,516,000 after buying an additional 1,170,464 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $197,591,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter valued at about $184,478,000. Amundi lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,436,140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $509,753,000 after purchasing an additional 287,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 737,821 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $249,362,000 after purchasing an additional 251,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

