Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Conifex Timber Inc. Lowered by Raymond James (TSE:CFF)

Conifex Timber Inc. (TSE:CFF – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James lowered their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Conifex Timber in a report issued on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.01). The consensus estimate for Conifex Timber’s current full-year earnings is $0.16 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Conifex Timber’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS.

Separately, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Conifex Timber from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th.

Conifex Timber Price Performance

Shares of CFF stock opened at C$1.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.31, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of C$53.66 million, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.47. Conifex Timber has a one year low of C$1.12 and a one year high of C$2.04.

Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$39.90 million for the quarter. Conifex Timber had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 3.56%.

About Conifex Timber

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; manufacture of finished softwood lumber from spruce, pine, and fir logs; manufacture, sale, and distribution of dimension lumber; processing logs into lumber and wood chips, as well as residual products, such as wood chips, trim blocks, sawdust, shavings, and barks; and providing value added lumber finishing services.

