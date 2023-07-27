Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Conifex Timber Inc. Lowered by Raymond James (TSE:CFF)

Conifex Timber Inc. (TSE:CFF – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James lowered their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Conifex Timber in a report issued on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.01). The consensus estimate for Conifex Timber’s current full-year earnings is $0.16 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Conifex Timber’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS.
Separately, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Conifex Timber from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th.
Conifex Timber Price Performance
Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$39.90 million for the quarter. Conifex Timber had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 3.56%.
About Conifex Timber
Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; manufacture of finished softwood lumber from spruce, pine, and fir logs; manufacture, sale, and distribution of dimension lumber; processing logs into lumber and wood chips, as well as residual products, such as wood chips, trim blocks, sawdust, shavings, and barks; and providing value added lumber finishing services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Conifex Timber
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Markets Are Loving Boeing Stock After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Nothing But Upside For High-Yield Verizon?
- How to Invest in Solar Energy
- Will Coca-Cola Stock Move To New Highs Or Fall Flat In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Conifex Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conifex Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.