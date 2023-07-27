SVB Leerink Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Free Report) – SVB Leerink lowered their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Myriad Genetics in a report issued on Monday, July 24th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.16). The consensus estimate for Myriad Genetics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.63) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Myriad Genetics’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 7.42% and a negative net margin of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $181.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Myriad Genetics Trading Down 0.3 %

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Myriad Genetics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.20.

MYGN stock opened at $22.09 on Thursday. Myriad Genetics has a twelve month low of $13.92 and a twelve month high of $28.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Myriad Genetics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MYGN. Glenview Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 112.0% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 3,097,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,284 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,432,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,748,000 after buying an additional 783,718 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,096,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,425,000 after buying an additional 770,460 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,804,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,292,000 after buying an additional 607,932 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 190.6% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 873,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,288,000 after buying an additional 572,778 shares during the period. 99.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Myriad Genetics

In other Myriad Genetics news, Director Daniel K. Spiegelman sold 8,638 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $198,760.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $931,743.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

