Zacks Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Medifast in a report released on Wednesday, July 26th. Zacks Research analyst A. Mohta now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $1.27 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.44. The consensus estimate for Medifast’s current full-year earnings is $8.86 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Medifast’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.47 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.35 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.56 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.74 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.63 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.92 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $2.31 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MED. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Medifast from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Medifast Stock Up 5.9 %

Shares of Medifast stock opened at $104.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.25. Medifast has a 52 week low of $77.67 and a 52 week high of $178.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.91.

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $349.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.50 million. Medifast had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 106.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.59 earnings per share.

Medifast Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 27th will be given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 26th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.29%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.68%.

Insider Activity at Medifast

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 754 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $89.74 per share, for a total transaction of $67,663.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,382,749.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medifast during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Medifast in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Medifast by 114.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Medifast by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 733 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Medifast in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

