Centerra Gold Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of ($0.24) Per Share (TSE:CG)

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Centerra Gold in a research report issued on Monday, July 24th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.24) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.07). The consensus estimate for Centerra Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.30 per share.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.13) by C($0.19). Centerra Gold had a negative net margin of 30.72% and a negative return on equity of 12.49%. The business had revenue of C$306.34 million during the quarter.

Centerra Gold Stock Performance

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. CIBC dropped their price target on Centerra Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.60 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Centerra Gold from C$6.30 to C$7.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Centerra Gold from C$12.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$9.91.

CG opened at C$8.12 on Thursday. Centerra Gold has a 12-month low of C$5.18 and a 12-month high of C$10.28. The stock has a market cap of C$1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.49, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$7.87 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Centerra Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 29th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is -22.22%.

About Centerra Gold

(Get Free Report)

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.