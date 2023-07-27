Centerra Gold Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of ($0.24) Per Share (TSE:CG)

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Centerra Gold in a research report issued on Monday, July 24th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.24) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.07). The consensus estimate for Centerra Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.30 per share.
Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.13) by C($0.19). Centerra Gold had a negative net margin of 30.72% and a negative return on equity of 12.49%. The business had revenue of C$306.34 million during the quarter.
Centerra Gold Stock Performance
CG opened at C$8.12 on Thursday. Centerra Gold has a 12-month low of C$5.18 and a 12-month high of C$10.28. The stock has a market cap of C$1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.49, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$7.87 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
Centerra Gold Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 29th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is -22.22%.
About Centerra Gold
Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.
